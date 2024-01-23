Azerbaijan discloses health status of explosion victims at Shirvan plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Three men injured in the explosion at the Araz factory in Shirvan city have been hospitalized with various injuries in the emergency department of the Central Hospital of Shirvan city, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend.

The wounded, born in 1992, was hospitalized with a bruise and laceration of the left hand; the injured, born in 2001, with an open cut in the forehead area; and the injured, born in 1999, with "barotrauma".

All three are receiving the appropriate medical attention

Will be updated