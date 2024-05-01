International dialogue should be encouraged - Baku forum attendant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. International dialogue should be encouraged, participant of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Co-director of the Institute for Sustainable Diversity and Inclusion Effenus Henderson said at the panel session "Application of soft power in the development of multilateral cooperation: strengthening solidarity and countering division" held within the framework of the mentioned forum, Trend reports.

"We observe an increase in distrust and divisiveness. We need to employ soft power in order to resolve this issue. We can accomplish our goals with the aid of intercultural communication on this special forum. Instead of being proud of its economic might and military prowess, humanity should be proud of its soft power today," he added.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

