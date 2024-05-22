Azerbaijani judo community rejoices at athlete's victory in World Judo Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. We are all happy about Hidayat Heydarov's title of champion, Elkhan Mammadov, a former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

He praised Heydarov's (73 kg) gold medal win at the World Judo Championships 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Azerbaijan's sole judo world champion prior to this event hailed the victory as a testament to hard work.

He lauded it as a significant achievement, expressing joy on behalf of the entire judo community for Hidayat's triumph.

"If I were the first judo world champion, then 11 years later, Hidayat achieved the same feat. This underscores the intense and competitive nature of the World Championships. It's not just any tournament; success at the Olympics and World Championships is monumental. Having two athletes from different countries compete in the same weight class intensifies the competition. Winning reflects immense dedication. Of course, Hidayat's championship is not solely his own; it's the result of a collective effort," stated Mammadov.

He expressed his unwavering belief in Hidayat Heydarov's championship aspirations from the outset.

"His preparation and performance last year were evidence enough. When he told me his goals, he was determined to become a European, world, and Olympic champion this year. Fortunately, he has already achieved two of those goals. Only the Olympic Games remain. We have faith that Hidayat will secure a gold medal at the Olympics. Despite setbacks, such as his loss to a Japanese opponent at the World Championships due to a waza-ari point, Hidayat turned the tide in the final 10 seconds. Judo demands precision; one must always be accountable. We wish Hidayat success in winning the Olympic gold medal. We anticipate his return home with gold from Paris," he remarked.

Heydarov defeated Japanese sportsman Tatsuki Ishihara in the final of the 2024 World Judo Championships.

