Azerbaijan's ANAMA employee dies following ordnance explosion in Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Ragif Isayev (born in 1980), died following an ordnance explosion in the liberated Jabrayil district, Trend reports via the joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office, and ANAMA.

According to the statement, other employees who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident were evacuated to the district hospital, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

"Currently, the scene is being inspected by prosecution officials. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Jabrayil district prosecutor's office," the statement added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia [following the second Karabakh war] up to date, a total of 299 people, including military personnel and civilians, have become victims of mines as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 55 of them were killed, 244 people were injured of varying severity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel