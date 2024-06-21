London to host 2nd COP29-IEA high-level dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The second COP29-IEA High-Level Dialogue will be hosted on June 24 in London, Trend reports.

"Looking forward to co-chairing with COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev our 2nd COP29-IEA High-Level Dialogue on June 24 in London," Fatih Birol, IEA Director General, wrote on his page on X.

He noted that, during the event, energy, climate, and finance leaders will focus on how to boost clean energy investment, especially in emerging economies.

Meanwhile, the first COP29-IEA High-Level Dialogue was held in Paris on May 15.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.