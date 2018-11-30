Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019

30 November 2018 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the bill "On the Azerbaijani state budget for 2019" at a plenary meeting on Nov. 30.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade stressed that the state budget fully meets Azerbaijan’s interests and will allow carrying out economic reforms and improving the social situation of the population.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy 12:27
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijani investments in tourism, logistics: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy 12:15
President Aliyev congratulates Salome Zurabishvili on election as Georgian president
Politics 11:17
Azerbaijani state communications operator opens tender to buy DSLAM equipment
Tenders 11:15
Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Mexico
Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:01
Latest
Oil price running out of OPEC's control, Iran sanctions to become harder - analyst
Oil&Gas 12:53
Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy 12:27
Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:26
Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy
Finance 12:25
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijani investments in tourism, logistics: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy 12:15
IMF announces Kazakhstan's next year growth forecast
Economy 12:06
Transmashholding supplies new electric locos to Uzbekistan
Economy 11:58
Turkey’s exports grow by over 10% in October
Economy 11:57
Turkish president approves prototype of first domestic car
Economy 11:50