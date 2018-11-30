Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the bill "On the Azerbaijani state budget for 2019" at a plenary meeting on Nov. 30.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade stressed that the state budget fully meets Azerbaijan’s interests and will allow carrying out economic reforms and improving the social situation of the population.

Story still developing

