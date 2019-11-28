Javid Gurbanov: Creation of Int’l North-South Transport Corridor - historic event

28 November 2019 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

A meeting was held at Azerbaijan Railways with a delegation led by Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Issues of expanding bilateral ties were discussed at the meeting. It was noted that there are historical ties, friendly relations between India and Azerbaijan, based on developing bilateral cooperation, including within the projects of the North-South and South-West international transport corridors.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov informed the guests about the transport and logistics opportunities, work done by Azerbaijan in the direction of strengthening the activities of international and regional projects.

In particular, the importance of the North-South transport corridor was mentioned and it was noted that the creation of this project was indeed a historic event. The development of the corridor is very important both for India and Azerbaijan, and for all project participants, Gurbanov said.

That’s because it is a route uniting India with the countries of the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, Russia and Europe, the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC noted, adding that the delegation of the Mumbai Port and the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) will arrive in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28.

Indian ambassador praised the work that Azerbaijan has done in the implementation of international transport projects.

The ambassador noted that the Indian government has taken measures to improve railways and strengthen the activities of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Bawitlung Vanlalvawna added that according to studies, the North-South corridor will make it possible to save 30-40 percent of current prices, and from the point of view of time spent on the trip, up to 50 percent. In this regard, the expediency of further expanding the project in the framework of the mutual interests of both countries was emphasized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
India plans to cap commissions for Uber, Ola
Other News 09:45
Ambassador: North-South Corridor to promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan
Business 08:37
ILO recommends other countries to adopt Azerbaijan’s experience in employment sector
Economy 27 November 18:38
ILO: Azerbaijan taking decisive steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals
Economy 27 November 17:43
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 27 November 15:50
Mikhail Gusman: Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Moscow was unprecedented
Politics 27 November 15:27
Latest
Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism
Nuclear Program 15:27
Rescuers keep working in Albanian town as death toll hits 40
Europe 15:25
EU lawmakers approve increasing U.S. beef imports
Europe 15:23
Completion of TANAP construction - very significant event for Azerbaijan, Turkey & Europe
Oil&Gas 15:10
Uzbekistan aims to launch producing Marlboro cigarettes
Business 15:08
Petronas prepared eco-project in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 15:08
Flare gas won’t be burnt on Iran’s Kharg island by next week
Oil&Gas 15:01
LUKOIL plans to produce 14 billion cubic meters of gas in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 14:57
Volume of transactions registered by Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center revealed
Finance 14:43