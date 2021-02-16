Azerbaijan determines extent of damage caused to Tartar district as result of Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The process of determining the damage caused to civilian facilities in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district as a result of shelling settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war has been completed, Gubad Heydarov, member of the State Commission on Identification and Elimination of Damage Caused to the Civilian Population as a result of the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, told Trend on Feb. 15.

“The members of the Commission reviewed all the damaged facilities in Tartar district,” Heydarov added.

“Some 5,705 facilities were inspected, 60 of which were completely destroyed and became unusable,” a member of the State Commission added. “Some 185 enterprises were damaged, six of them were completely destroyed. Moreover, 48 social facilities were damaged, two of which were in an emergency condition and did not subject to restoration.”

“As a result of the Armenian aggression, 161 heads of livestock and 393 heads of cattle, 52 poultry, 17 horses, 24 bee colonies were destroyed in the district,” Heydarov said. “Moreover, 103 cars were damaged during the events."