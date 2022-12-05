Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
SOCAR PETROLEUM puts new gas station into operation (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 5 December 2022
SOCAR PETROLEUM puts new gas station into operation

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC has put into operation a new gas station, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, the establishment of the new petrol station created 29 new jobs, while the number of SOCAR stations reached 44.

"The new petrol station has 6 modern gas station columns as well as POS payment terminals," said the company.

It was noted that, within the strategic development plan of the company and customer focus, it is expected that the number of gas stations will increase.

