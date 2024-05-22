Countries update their legislation in climate-related areas under COP - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. One of the key aspects of the COP conference is that participating countries update their legislation in climate-related areas to meet international commitments, an advisor to the Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Asad Shirinov said at an International Workshop themed "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action. European and regional perspectives," held at ADA University in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan always pays special attention to climate change.

He also mentioned that organizations related to the environmental sector actively participated in the events preceding COP29.

“Azerbaijan, traditionally an oil and gas country, demonstrates its commitment to green energy. State institutions are actively working to address key issues in preparation for COP29, focusing on water diplomacy, transboundary cooperation, and innovative solutions,” he added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

