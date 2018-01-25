Credit card payments grow in Turkey

25 January 2018 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Uzbek-French JV decides on cars to be made in Uzbekistan
Economy news 16:59
Ilham Aliyev’s remarks in Davos to draw additional attention to BTK railway
Economy news 16:24
IFC, Azerbaijan working to develop digital financial services
Economy news 16:17
Assets of Kazakhstan's National Fund remain frozen in Sweden
Economy news 16:01
Iran electricity sector's performance
Business 15:59
Territory of Azerbaijan’s Neftchala industrial district to be expanded
Economy news 15:55
Uzbekistan intends to attract Deloitte in developing ICT strategy
Economy news 15:23
Uzbekistan Railways to launch additional trips to Russian cities
Economy news 15:22
Are cryptocurrencies substitute for gold?
Economy news 15:21
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Jan. 26
Economy news 14:44
Iran’s monthly steel output increases
Business 14:35
Iran increases Reshadat oilfield‎'s output
Business 14:28
Turkmenistan eyes to increase export potential by building social, industrial facilities
Economy news 14:18
Iran’s central bank: two-digit inflation rate remains
Business 14:03
Kazakhstan plans to implement visa free regime with India
Economy news 14:01
Italian Eni eyes to co-op with Iran’s state-run drilling firm
Business 12:38
Kazakhstan Railways increases export of cereals
Economy news 12:32
Turkmen president unhappy with state chemical concern's activity
Economy news 12:30