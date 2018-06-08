Boeing talks on possibility of further discussions with Iranian airlines (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

There will be no further discussions with Iranian airlines on sale of Boeing aircraft to the country, Fakher Daghestani, Boeing Regional Director for India Middle East & Africa (IMEA), told Trend.

"We no longer have a license to sell aircraft to Iran, so there will be no further discussions with Iranian airlines at this time," said Daghestani.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

The fresh US sanctions effectively prevent Boeing and Airbus from further pursuing ongoing efforts to sell commercial aircraft to the Islamic republic because planes from both companies contain many US-made parts.

Iranian parliament’s Civil Commission, Sodeif Badri told Tasnim news agency that Boeing has not remained committed to its deal since the US move to leave the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The lawmaker said Boeing is not going to deliver any aircraft to the Islamic Republic.

Washington’s decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and reinstate sanctions signals the collapse of about $38 billion in plane deals between Tehran and Western firms, with Airbus facing greater risks than its US rival Boeing, people involved in the deals say.

IranAir, the national flag carrier, had ordered 200 passenger aircraft, with 100 from Airbus, 80 from Boeing (BA.N) and 20 from ATR. All the deals are dependent on US license because of the heavy use of American parts in the planes.

