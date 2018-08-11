Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal

11 August 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan's Mert Peder company has started production of charcoal briquettes for ovens, fireplaces, heating tents, greenhouses and for cooking on grill, Turkmen media reported.

The workshop is located in Ak Bugday district of Akhal province of Turkmenistan, within the Bugdayly agricultural association. The company produces up to 400 kilograms of briquetted coal per day.

Charcoal is an environmentally friendly alternative to foreign analogues and is made using natural materials, agricultural waste, such as dried cotton stems and grape branches.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 09:52
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40
Azerbaijani textile park expanding volume and geography of exports
Economy news 09:30
Turkmen state gas concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:18
Tajikistan keen on co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production (PHOTO)
Economy news 10 August 16:15
Azerbaijani textile park expanding volume and geography of exports
Economy news 10 August 13:48
Latest
Kazakhstan announces projected volumes of grain harvest
Economy news 10:25
Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company announces tender
Tenders 10:25
Iran, Iraq trading in national currencies
Economy news 10:18
Agent banking may appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 09:52
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40
Pakistan rejects discovery of oil reserves near borders with Iran
Oil&Gas 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Why Southern Gas Corridor got sanctions waiver by US?
Oil&Gas 09:33