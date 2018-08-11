Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan's Mert Peder company has started production of charcoal briquettes for ovens, fireplaces, heating tents, greenhouses and for cooking on grill, Turkmen media reported.

The workshop is located in Ak Bugday district of Akhal province of Turkmenistan, within the Bugdayly agricultural association. The company produces up to 400 kilograms of briquetted coal per day.

Charcoal is an environmentally friendly alternative to foreign analogues and is made using natural materials, agricultural waste, such as dried cotton stems and grape branches.

