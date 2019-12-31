Iran produces and repairs nearly 500 railcars, locomotives domestically

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 243 different types of railcars and locomotives were put into operation in Iran’s Tehran city, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

These railcars were manufactured or repaired by eight manufacturing companies and commissioned by 13 operating companies.

Since beginning of this Iranian year (March 21, 2019), 456 different cargo, passenger, trailer railcars and locomotives have been manufactured domestically or repaired in the country, and 213 of them were put into operation during five months (from March 21 through August 22).

The Iran's Railways has signed a contract with local Iranian companies for the production and repair of railcars and locomotives to support domestic production. The cost of this contract is 3.4 trillion rials (about $80.9 million), said the ministry.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeid Rasouli attended the event in Tehran dedicated to the commissioning of railcars and locomotives and held on Dec. 29.

