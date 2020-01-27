World Bank continues to support Uzbekistan's aviation

27 January 2020 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan, China aiming for new level of mutual co-op
Transport 16:39
Subsidiary of Uzbekneftegaz National Holding announces tender for supply of lubricants
Tenders 16:09
Average monthly nominal wages in Uzbekistan increases
Finance 14:14
Uzbek company SamAuto launches sale of new pickups
Transport 13:44
Uzbekistan, EU Institute of Asian Studies to discuss introduction of fintech
Finance 12:33
US Secretary of State to visit Uzbekistan in February
Uzbekistan 10:56
Latest
Georgia to host Energy Week
Oil&Gas 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of candidates claiming for one seat in parliament
Politics 18:01
Oil transportation, transshipment volume via Kazakhstan in 2019 revealed
Oil&Gas 17:52
Export of goods from Iran’s Kohgiluyeh & Boyer-Ahmad province increases
Business 17:48
Number of foreigners' visits to Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed
Tourism 17:44
Iran's Shimibaft Petrochemical Company increases production, sales
Oil&Gas 17:41
Bakcell yet again receives National CSR Award (PHOTO)
Society 17:22
Number of industrial facilities commissioned in Iranian province revealed
Business 17:16
Project on usage of electric motorcycles presented in Iran
Business 17:11