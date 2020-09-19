Minister: Georgia shows signs of economic recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is one of the first countries in the region to show the signs of economic recovery, said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development in the parliament, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Minister participates in the plenary session with interpellation rule at the request of the European Georgia Party.

According to Turnava, Georgia is a part of the global economy, and the pandemic has negatively affected the country.

Minister of Economy said that the measures taken on time are directly linked with the perspectives of recovery.

“Immediately taken preventive measures have allowed us to be much better prepared for further fight and coexistence with the pandemic. Our economy faces challenges, but it is one of the first countries in the region to show signs of economic recovery. We need to see this and be stronger,” Turnava said.

