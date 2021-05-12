Austria, Georgia eye to implement projects in animal husbandry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Current talks between Austrian agribusiness representatives and their counterparts in Georgia are aiming at defining concrete projects especially in the field of animal production, the Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Tourism, and Regions told Trend.

"Between Austria and Georgia there are longstanding bilateral relations at expert and political level in the field of agriculture," the ministry added.

According to the source, in 2015 a Memorandum of Understanding/MoU on the cooperation in the field of agriculture has been signed to serve as the basis for deepened cooperation.

As the source noted, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Tourism, and Regions has the expertise to provide assistance on topics such as agricultural technology, organic agriculture, or cattle breeding.

Both countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 and Georgia opened its embassy in Vienna in 1996. Austria is represented in Georgia through a nonresident ambassador based in Vienna, and through an honorary consulate in Tbilisi.

