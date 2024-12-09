BSTDB, Doğan Bank join forces to strengthen Turkish SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has partnered with Doğan Investment Bank to launch a Revolving SME Finance Facility, designed to strengthen supply chain financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Bank.

This initiative aims to help SMEs better manage and mitigate cash flow risks, ensuring they have the financial tools to thrive.

Doğan Investment Bank will deliver these funds through its advanced SME digital lending platform, developed in collaboration with leading fintech companies and digital solution providers. The platform leverages a streamlined credit decision process based on behavioral and financial scoring, making access to finance faster and more efficient.

This collaboration aligns with BSTDB’s strategic goals to bolster the financial sector, enhance institutional capabilities in the Black Sea region, and support the growth of the real economy in its member countries. Operating on a revolving basis, the facility ensures timely and flexible financial support for SMEs to address their operational demands while boosting Doğan Investment Bank’s ability to serve the sector effectively.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn