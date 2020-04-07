Meeting of OPEC+ ministers scheduled for April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The meeting of ministers of OPEC and countries outside the cartel (OPEC+) is scheduled for April 9, 2020, Advisor to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Zamina Aliyeva told Trend on April 7.

Azerbaijan is ready to make its contribution to the process of global regulation of the oil market in order to stabilize the oil market by participating in the planned meeting of the ministers of OPEC and OPEC+ in the format of a video conference.

Discussion of the new Declaration on Cooperation is planned with participation of all ministers of OPEC+ countries, she added.

The meeting will be held by the invitation of Saudi Arabia, as a result of negotiations conducted with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting of OPEC+ ministers was previously scheduled for April 6, 2020.

