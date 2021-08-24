Georgia sees increase in export of cars to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

Some 20,658 vehicles worth $138.049 million were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan from January through July 2021, Trend with reference to the report of the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

As reported, the cost of cars exported to Azerbaijan increased by $5.801 million or 4.38 percent per year, and the number increased by 8,473 units or 69.53 percent.

So, for seven months of 2020, 12,185 vehicles worth $132.248 million were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan.

Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan from January through July 2021 amounted to $586.89 million, which is 9.17 percent, or $49.34 million, more than the same period last year.

During this period, Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $291.55 million, which is 1.8 percent less than a year earlier. The share of Azerbaijan in the total Georgian import amounted to 5.6 percent.

In January-July, Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $295.34 million, which is 22.7 percent more than the same period last year. The share of Azerbaijan in the total Georgian export was 13 percent.

The balance of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan during this period remained positive - at the level of $3.79 million.

