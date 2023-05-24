Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.76 per barrel on May 23, increasing by $1.06 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.81 per barrel, up by 99 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.82 per barrel, growing by $1.09 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, lowered by $1.09 compared to the previous price and made up $76.9 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 24, 2023)