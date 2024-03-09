Axpo and Jabil extend renewable energy partnership in Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Axpo, a leading Swiss energy company, and Jabil, a prominent global electronics manufacturer headquartered in the United States, have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership in Hungary through a renewable energy corporate power purchase agreement (cPPA), Trend reports via Axpo.

The seven-year agreement, effective from 2024 to 2030, underscores Jabil's commitment to its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) objectives. Covering Jabil's entire energy consumption at two locations in Hungary, this deal signifies a significant stride towards sustainability.

Under the terms of the flexible agreement, Axpo will ensure the provision of all electricity needs for Jabil's facilities in Nagyigmánd and Tiszaújváros, Hungary, sourced from wind energy in the south-eastern Europe region.

For Axpo, this agreement represents another milestone following its initial cPPA venture in Slovenia, as well as key contracts secured in south-eastern Europe during 2022 and 2023. Noteworthy among these are the pioneering long-term wind power PPAs in Croatia and Serbia, contributing 216 MW to the company's regional renewable energy portfolio.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn