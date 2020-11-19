Senators return bill on budget for 2021-2023 to Kazakh parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Senators returned the bill "On the republican budget for 2021 - 2023" to the Mazhilis (the Kazakh parliament), Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

"While discussing the bill, the proposals on amendments and additions related to various spheres of the country’s activity were received from the committees and MPs,” MP Nurlan Kylyshbaev said at the plenary session of the Senate. “The proposals on increasing expenditures in the amount of 20 billion tenge, while in 2021 – in the amount of 15.2 billion tenge were generally supported.”

“An increase in expenditures will be financed through the redistribution of expenditures, which were envisaged in the reserve of the government," Kylyshbaev said.

In accordance with the proposals of the MPs, a number of spheres must be financed over the next three years, including:

- completion of the repair of a section of the regional road in Akmola and Atyrau regions, construction of a radial road to the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) in Almaty region, regional highways in Mangystau region, reconstruction and development of roads in West Kazakhstan region and Almaty in a total amount of 6.7 billion tenge, as well as 4.6 billion tenge in 2021;

- provision of Aktobe, Atyrau and Turkestan regions with gas worth 2.7 billion tenge, while 2.1 billion tenge in 2021;

- construction and (or) reconstruction of housing of the communal housing stock in the Zhambyl region, construction of housing for socially vulnerable groups of the population and low-income big families in the Pavlodar region, as well as engineering and communication infrastructure for residential buildings in the Kostanay region and water supply networks in the East Kazakhstan region in a total amount of six billion tenge, while in 2021 - 3.9 billion tenge;

- construction of buildings, structures and overhaul of the Military Institute of the National Guard in Petropavlovsk, infrastructure development in Turkestan city and other events and projects in 2021 - 4.6 billion tenge.