Iranian currency rates for April 17

Finance 17 April 2021 10:02 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to April 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,313 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 17

Iranian rial on April 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,070

57,917

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,664

45,512

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,975

4,966

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,022

5,005

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,766

6,762

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,325

139,279

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,438

27,479

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,606

38,553

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,406

5,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,604

33,561

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,968

30,020

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,932

2,818

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,202

5,191

1 Russian ruble

RUB

555

556

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,479

32,464

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,482

31,445

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,590

49,606

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,177

2,085

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,066

34,804

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,321

9,307

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,442

6,433

100 Thai baths

THB

134,680

134,075

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,178

10,173

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,658

37,614

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,313

50,288

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,763

9,747

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,239

12,190

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,884

2,875

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

542

542

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,169

16,083

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,877

86,596

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,687

3,692

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,981

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,256 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,619 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,112 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,693 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 239,000-242,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.

