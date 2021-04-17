Iranian currency rates for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to April 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,313 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 17 Iranian rial on April 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,070 57,917 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,664 45,512 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,975 4,966 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,022 5,005 1 Danish krone DKK 6,766 6,762 1 Indian rupee INR 564 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,325 139,279 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,438 27,479 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,606 38,553 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,604 33,561 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,968 30,020 1 South African rand ZAR 2,932 2,818 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,202 5,191 1 Russian ruble RUB 555 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,479 32,464 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,482 31,445 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,590 49,606 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,177 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,066 34,804 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,321 9,307 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,442 6,433 100 Thai baths THB 134,680 134,075 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,178 10,173 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,658 37,614 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,313 50,288 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,763 9,747 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,239 12,190 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,884 2,875 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,169 16,083 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,877 86,596 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,692 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,981

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,256 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,619 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,112 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,693 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 239,000-242,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.