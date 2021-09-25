Iranian currency rates for September 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to September 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,203 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.25 Iranian rial on Sept.23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,455 57,408 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,422 45,539 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,851 4,856 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,884 4,873 1 Danish krone DKK 6,617 6,631 1 Indian rupee INR 570 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,481 139,522 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,796 24,839 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,936 38,321 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,141 32,922 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,452 29,528 1 South African rand ZAR 2,810 2,854 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,742 4,862 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 579 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,507 30,507 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,030 31,103 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,290 49,216 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,409 35,407 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,273 9,292 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,501 100 Thai baths THB 125,722 125,567 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,029 10,019 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,595 35,508 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,203 49,304 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,871 9,866 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,503 13,505 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,945 2,952 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,825 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,666 83,427 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,707 3,705 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,193 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,158 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,692 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur