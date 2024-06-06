Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency holds meeting with leaders of negotiating groups in Bonn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan`s COP29 Presidency has held a meeting with the leaders of negotiating groups, including Türkiye and Russia, in Bonn, Germany, Trend reports.

The meeting, within the framework of the UN International Climate Conference, saw the participation of representatives from key negotiating blocs including the G77, the European Union, the Umbrella Group, and Least Developed Countries (LDC).

Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President-designate, engaged in discussions concerning Azerbaijan's agenda for the event.

Climate finance emerged as a central theme, with a focus on augmenting financial assistance to developing nations in pursuit of their climate objectives. Parties underscored the significance of honoring climate finance commitments to bolster adaptation and mitigation efforts against climate change.

The meeting stressed the imperative for countries to revise and implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) documents.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

