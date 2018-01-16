Bitcoin slides 14 percent on crackdown fears, hits four-week low

16 January 2018 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Bitcoin slid as much as 14 percent on Tuesday to hit a four-week low below $12,000, as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea’s finance minister had said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option, Reuters reports.

South Korean news website Yonhap reported that Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon had told a local radio station that the government would be coming up with a set of measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.

Bitcoin slid on the news, trading as low as $11,730 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, down 13.6 percent on the day.

The latest tumble leaves bitcoin more than 40 percent down from the record highs of around $20,000 reached in mid-December, wiping about $125 billion from its “market cap” - the price of bitcoin multiplied by the total number of bitcoins that have been “mined”, or released into the market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian monetary body examines blockchain technology (exclusive)
Business 14:22
More details disclosed on Azerbaijan's first crypto-currency broker company
ICT 15 January 19:15
Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Economy news 13 January 12:01
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, rattles market
Other News 11 January 10:12
Central bank of Iran refuses to endorse Bitcoin
Business 10 January 11:48
Israel's central bank: Bitcoin is an asset, not a currency
Israel 8 January 17:30
China central bank can tell local governments to regulate bitcoin miners' power use
Business 3 January 16:09
Egypt's Grand Mufti endorses Bitcoin trading ban
World 3 January 12:48
India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors
Business 29 December 2017 10:49
Bitcoin tumbles over exchange-closure fears
Business 28 December 2017 14:49
Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
Business 25 December 2017 15:28
Bitcoin extends losses, slips below $14,000 on Bitstamp exchange
Other News 22 December 2017 08:56
Bitcoin falls almost 20 percent from recent peak to one-week low
Economy news 20 December 2017 08:32
Iran could create its own “energy coin”
Oil&Gas 18 December 2017 21:00
Europe wants to regulate bitcoin to clamp down on illegality
Business 18 December 2017 17:40
North Korean hackers behind attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges, South Korean newspaper reports
World 16 December 2017 11:03
Istanbul Stock Exchange may create its own crypto currency
Economy news 16 December 2017 10:36
Japanese company to start paying employees in bitcoin
Business 16 December 2017 10:12