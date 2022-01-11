MyContact CEO talks use of digital business cards in Azerbaijan
Latest
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO/VIDEO)