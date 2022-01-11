MyContact CEO talks use of digital business cards in Azerbaijan

ICT 11 January 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)
MyContact CEO talks use of digital business cards in Azerbaijan
U.S. reports 1.35 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record US 10:34
Kazakh president orders government to take measures regarding landfill fees Kazakhstan 10:27
Snam arranging fixed income investor calls to optimize financial structure Oil&Gas 10:24
MyContact CEO talks use of digital business cards in Azerbaijan ICT 10:24
Kazakh President Tokayev bashes activity of National Security Committee Kazakhstan 10:12
Kazakh president puts moratorium on increasing salaries of some officials Kazakhstan 10:10
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 10, 2022 Uzbekistan 10:10
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 11 Oil&Gas 10:08
Iranian currency rates for January 11 Finance 10:03
Iran discloses volume gas supplied to country’s gas network Oil&Gas 09:37
Oil resumes climb on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply Oil&Gas 09:36
Kazakh Border Service detains 366 people suspected of participating in riots Kazakhstan 09:36
CSTO successfully completes peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan - President Kazakhstan 09:34
Kazakhstan restores wired internet access in Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 09:32
Turkish president approves appointment of special envoy to normalize ties with Armenia Turkey 09:29
New PM appointed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:28
Tajikistan looks to build new solar power plant with help from Iranian companies Oil&Gas 09:19
Kazakh president nominates new candidature for post of prime minister Kazakhstan 09:11
Erdogan approves memorandum of understanding between Turkey, Azerbaijan on gas supplies Economy 09:11
President Tokayev to deliver speech, name nominee for PM Kazakhstan 08:55
6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off West Coast Of Cyprus Europe 08:38
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies after hospitalization Europe 07:56
Сommandant's office told about current situation in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:09
Floods kill 10, leave hundreds homeless in South African city World 06:29
Bushfire rages near coast of Western Australia World 05:53
Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid tests positive for COVID-19 Israel 05:16
Italian PM says schools reopening "country's priority," defends vaccine mandate Europe 04:32
Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations Europe 03:49
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea World 03:11
U.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges US 02:28
Italy: new COVID rules threaten to isolate the country's islanders Europe 01:51
New York State Considers the First Fashion Sustainability Law in the U.S. US 01:14
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California US 00:38
Bitcoin drops below $40,000 for first time since September World 00:09
Kazakh FM informs OSCE chairman about CSTO mission in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10 January 23:34
Turkish Pegasus Airlines receives permission to operate Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul flights Turkey 10 January 22:56
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor Turkey 10 January 22:26
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 January 22:00
Uzbekistan to change entry rules into the country Uzbekistan 10 January 21:43
Iran to launch smart postal services Business 10 January 20:48
Iran to provide infrastructure for financial supply chain Business 10 January 20:20
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism Society 10 January 20:01
Iran to begin using cryptocurrency for foreign trade Business 10 January 19:58
Iran FM to visit China in coming days - MFA Politics 10 January 19:17
Global economic recovery to continue in 2022 - IMF Finance 10 January 18:56
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 10 January 18:49
Spanish Murciana goat sales begin in Azerbaijan Economy 10 January 18:47
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 10 January 18:43
Georgia shares its main ferroalloys suppliers Georgia 10 January 18:43
Trading volume at Baku Stock Exchange increases Finance 10 January 18:34
Iran to export technical services to Turkmenistan Business 10 January 18:32
Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases could hit new peak exceeding 13,000 Europe 10 January 18:16
Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine US 10 January 18:11
Georgia names top exported goods to Turkmenistan Georgia 10 January 18:05
Stock market is mainly in demand among Russians aged between 20 and 40 Russia 10 January 18:04
Omicron will cost Israel $640 mln every three weeks Israel 10 January 17:55
Azerbaijan talks mine clearance work in liberated lands over past week Politics 10 January 17:53
President Tokayev discusses situation in Kazakhstan with European Council's president Kazakhstan 10 January 17:48
Progress in Uzbekistan’s reform agenda varies among sectors of economy – Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 10 January 17:43
Georgia’s imports from Iran triple Georgia 10 January 17:39
EBRD doubles investments in Azerbaijani economy in 2021 Economy 10 January 17:36
Russian S7 airline resuming flights to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10 January 17:33
Accelerating KazGPZ construction to help ease potential LPG shortages in Kazakhstan - IHS Markit Oil&Gas 10 January 17:19
Turkmenistan eyes to expand cooperation with International Telecommunication Union ICT 10 January 17:16
Uzbekistan shares data on silk and silk products exports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 10 January 17:15
Georgia’s hazelnuts export up Georgia 10 January 17:14
Kazakhstan reports decrease in gold, silver manufacturing Kazakhstan 10 January 17:13
Kazakhstan's drilling company opens tender to rent cars Kazakhstan 10 January 17:12
EBRD to support copper foil factory for EV batteries project in Hungary Oil&Gas 10 January 16:57
SOCAR among major suppliers of gasoline from Lithuania to Ukraine Oil&Gas 10 January 16:48
EBRD discloses amount of active portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan Finance 10 January 16:45
Organization of Turkic States to hold meeting on situation in Kazakhstan Turkey 10 January 16:44
Azerbaijan talks first seismic stations to be installed in liberated Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar Society 10 January 16:40
Kazakh-German JV looking for well drilling services via tender Tenders 10 January 16:38
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10 January 16:36
Iran’s GTC implements pilot project on wheat planting Business 10 January 16:31
Azerbaijan records 16 journalists who died from COVID-19 in 2020-2021 Society 10 January 16:27
Putin-Biden talks not on agenda following security consultations in Geneva — Kremlin Russia 10 January 16:26
Iran assigns funds for economic projects in Yazd Province Finance 10 January 16:22
Buta Airways to Resume Flights from Baku to Kazan and Ufa Other News 10 January 16:12
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 January 16:08
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 January 16:02
Turkish minister receives special envoy for dialogue with Armenia Turkey 10 January 15:54
Georgia’s main priority is to reduce poverty and create new jobs – PM Georgia 10 January 15:48
Georgia to open its pharmaceutical market to Turkey – PM Georgia 10 January 15:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 January 15:40
Kazakhstan reconsiders interest rates on term deposits Finance 10 January 15:38
Azerbaijan confirms 329 more COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries Society 10 January 15:36
Azerbaijan stops terrestrial broadcasting of TRT-1 TV channel ICT 10 January 15:35
Cataract Treatment Campaigns in Chad under AFAB (PHOTO) Arab World 10 January 15:32
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes information spread in Armenian social media Society 10 January 15:27
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC announces tender for supply of antioxidant AO-3114 Tenders 10 January 15:25
Iran working to provide internet to its villages ICT 10 January 15:24
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 10 Society 10 January 15:11
Urjit Patel, former India central bank governor, appointed AIIB vice president Other News 10 January 14:53
Sri Lanka launches train service using Indian-funded coaches Other News 10 January 14:51
Turkmenistan announces date of next auction for sale of state property Business 10 January 14:51
Georgia reduces government debt – PM Georgia 10 January 14:50
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Business 10 January 14:47
Turkmenistan launches composite rebar production aiming at import substitution Business 10 January 14:46
