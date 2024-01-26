Digital twin system to accelerate digitalization in Azerbaijan - C4IR's Executive Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The goal of introducing a digital twin system in Azerbaijan is to ensure faster digitalization, the Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“In this regard, an action plan will be drawn up. Thanks to the digital twin system, it will be possible to see the city in 3D format. The map will reflect information about the entire infrastructure,” he noted.

