Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC announced an open tender for inspection of the railway drawbridges No. 1 and No. 2 of the ferry terminal, the company said on June 5.

Those who want to take part in the tender should send necessary documents (terms of the open tender, except price proposals) till 17:00 (GMT + 4) on June 11, 2018, and the price offer sealed in a double envelope - until 17:00 June 13, 2018 to the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC at U. Hajibeyov Str. 72, Baku.

Envelopes submitted after the deadline will be returned unopened. The envelopes will be opened on June 14, 2018.

Terms of the open competition can be obtained at: U. Hajibeyov Str. 72, Baku

For more information please call: (+994 12) 498-91-84; (+994 12) 599-00-03 (ext. 1401).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news