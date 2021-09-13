Public transport resumes in Georgian cities

13 September 2021
Public transport resumes in Georgian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Public transport in five large cities of Georgia - Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Kutaisi and Zugdidi, resumed its work after a month's break, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

The decision to resume traffic was taken by the Interdepartmental Coordination Council for Combating Coronavirus under the Prime Minister of Georgia.

In the morning, the metro, minibuses and buses, as well as cable cars began to serve passengers.

The rules of travel remain the same - passengers will not be allowed in without face masks. The authorities promise to strictly monitor compliance with security measures.

Public transport stopped working in Georgia four times during the coronavirus pandemic. At first, this measure was in effect from March to May 2020. The authorities also had to suspend the work of subway, buses and minibuses from November 2020 through February this year, and then in spring - from May 3 through May 13.

