Siberia Airlines to bring Russian citizens to Moscow from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 concerns
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:
Russian Siberia Airlines prepares to carry out a flight to bring Russian citizens to Moscow, from Turkmenistan due to coronavirus-related concerns, Trend reports with reference to the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan.
The flight will be carried out on September 29, from the Ashgabat International Airport.
This will be the 22-nd such flight since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-st export flight was organized on September 17-th.
Turkmenistan's regular flights with Russia were suspended in March 2020.
