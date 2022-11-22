Zangezur corridor may increase Azerbaijan's transit potential - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Zangezur corridor may increase the transit potential of Azerbaijan, said the Chairman of the Board of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Rovshan Rustamov, Trend reports.

According to him, this corridor is shorter and has more profitable access to Europe.

Speaking about other projects on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Rustamov said that the construction work of the Goradiz-Agbend railway with a total length of 110.4 kilometers has been completed by 38 percent to date, and the design by 78 percent.

"The other project, Barda-Aghdam with a total length of 47.1 kilometers, at the moment 90 percent of the design and 58 percent of the construction work has been completed. We plan to fully complete these projects in 2023-2024," he said.