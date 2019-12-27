Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan to lower flags due to Bek Air's plane crash

27 December 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan will lower flags due to Dec. 28, 2019 being announced the day of national mourning in Kazakhstan, the embassy told Trend.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev announced Dec.28, 2019, to be the day of national mourning due to the Bek Air plane crash near the Almaty International Airport.

According to the embassy, in the regard, flags will be half-lowered at the embassy, but the book of condolences will not be opened.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have been completed at the crash site.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operation were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

