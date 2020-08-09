COVID-19-like pneumonia affected over 1,000 more Kazakhstanis, killing 15

1,011 cases of and 15 deaths from pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like symptoms have been reported in the last 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz, Trend reports.

Thus, pneumonia with symptoms similar to COVID-19 has affected 13,121 people and killed 152 in the country since August 1.

The Health Ministry publishes daily updates on the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths breaking down the latter by the following categories: with COVID-19 positive test and with COVID-19 negative test by PCR on its official website and social networks.