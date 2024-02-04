Astana to host Mining Congress Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The second international congress and exhibition, named the Mining Congress Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan) is scheduled to take place in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, on May 15-16, 2024, Trend reports.

Over 150 prominent leaders from mining companies in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries are set to participate in the event. The congress serves as a platform for exchanging experiences, engaging in discussions on investment projects, and exploring opportunities for the modernization and development of the mining industry.

The primary focus areas of the program for 2024 include:

1. Involvement of key leaders: more than 150 CEOs representing top mining companies, initiators of investment projects, developers of equipment, and international investors.

2. Investment projects: deliberation on over 20 significant investment initiatives, encompassing the construction of mining and processing plants, modernization efforts, capacity expansion, and the exploration of new deposits.

3. Expert Presentations: participation of 30+ speakers and panelists, including project and government representatives, regulators, and leading industry experts.

4. Business Networking: 30+ hours of business and informal networking including one-on-one meetings, coffee breaks, interactive discussions, and a cocktail reception.

5. Technology Trends: presentation of new equipment and advanced solutions for mining operations.

6. Investment Market Overview: plans for modernization, new capacity and innovative technologies.

7. Human Resources Roundtable: development of strategies for managing the human resources potential of enterprises.

8. Geology: the role of geological research in the accelerated development of the mining industry.

9. Ecological balance: practical implementation of environmental legislation at mining enterprises.

10. Specialized exhibition: presentation of high-tech solutions from the leading companies in the industry.

Globally, Kazakhstan holds the second position in manganese ore reserves, with a substantial 600 million tons, and boasts the eighth-largest iron ore reserves amounting to 12.5 billion tons. Additionally, the country is home to 30% of the world's chromite ore deposits, 95% of the chromium reserves, and possesses extensive reserves of gold and copper.