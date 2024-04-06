Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 6. Kyrgyzstan has sent humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, 300 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to aid those affected by the floods in Kazakhstan.

The aid includes essentials such as sunflower oil, sugar, rice, pasta, and confectionery items, as well as locally produced mattresses, clothing, and tents.

Previously, Kazakh authorities had reported significant material damage caused by the spring floods across the country. Approximately 16,000 people, including over 6,000 children, have been evacuated from flood-affected areas, while more than 4,000 people, including about 2,000 children, are currently residing in temporary shelters.