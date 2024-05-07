President of Kyrgyzstan sets off on working visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has set off on a working visit to Russia, according to the Kyrgyz president's office, Trend reports.

The office noted that during the visit, Zhaparov will participate in the jubilee summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and in solemn events commemorating the 79th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

The official delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes:

- First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev;

- Foreign Minister Jeanbek Kulubaev;

- Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev;

- Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat;

- Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldeyev;

- Mayor of Bishkek Aybek Junushaliev.

To note, on May 6, the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration announced that the summit is expected to adopt several important decisions and documents, including the draft Protocol on Electronic Information Exchange between the EAEU and its member states, as well as the establishment of the "10 Years of the Eurasian Economic Union" medal.

