BelAZ discloses details on co-op with Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Tajikistan and Belarusian BelAZ are currently working on the project on the creation of the production capacity for the assembly of Belarusian quarry dump trucks with a load capacity of 30-45 tons in Tajikistan, the source at BelAZ told Trend.

The project is being developed by the Ministry of Industry of Belarus, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, and the representatives of BelAZ and Tajik partner companies.

Namely, the issue was discussed during the visit of the BelAZ delegation to Tajikistan’s Dushanbe in November 2022.

The source said that, if the project gets approval, the production will be placed near Dushanbe, seeing as the city has good logistical conditions in terms of roads and railways.

"The main components of dump trucks will be delivered from Belarus by rail, taking into account the subsequent increase in the level of localization of the production of components at the place of their assembly," the source said.

As the source noted, carriers in Tajikistan are small and located high in the mountains, so the country has demand for BelAZ small-class dump trucks with a lifting capacity of 30 - 45 tons, which carry out the extraction of coal, gold and aluminum, but the dump trucks with the capacity of 90 tons also have a certain prospect.

In January this year, the representatives of Tajikistan major mining companies visited Belarus and get acquainted with the test work of BelAZ robotic industrial complex, as well as the possibilities of usage of unmanned technology in the mining.

BelAZ is one of the largest manufactures of large dump trucks in the world. The company also manufactures other transport equipment for mining and construction sectors.