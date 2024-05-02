Cooperation with Azerbaijan stands priority for Tajikistan - Deputy minister

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan May 2. The development of partnerships with Azerbaijan and Central Asia is a priority for Tajikistan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Solehzoda Ashurboy said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

“It is very important for Tajikistan to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan and the Central Asian region. These countries account for more than 20 percent of Tajikistan's trade turnover. Our goal is obvious: to stimulate investment flow and trade, contributing to the interconnectivity and economic sustainability of Central Asia,” the deputy minister said.

According to him, increasing the competitiveness of the region's major industries by creating a favorable environment for foreign investment is very important for Central Asia's economic development.

Ashurboy emphasized that it is especially important to invest in infrastructure supporting trade and transportation projects. Also, Tajikistan needs to support the development of digital trade to accelerate the export of digital services from the country.

To note, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is taking place in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Additionally, it is expected that almost 2,500 people from 84 countries will take part in the forum. Among them are representatives of government agencies, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A ceremony for launching several projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel