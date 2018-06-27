Turkmen-Turkish trusting relations to grow stronger - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

27 June 2018 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the people and government of the country, as well as on his own behalf to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election to the post of president of the Republic of Turkey, the Turkmen government said in a statement.

In his address, the Turkmen leader noted that the choice made by the Turkish people is a sign of high confidence in and support for the course pursued by Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at ensuring political, social stability and economic growth in the country.

"I am confident that under your wise and far-sighted leadership your country will achieve even greater success, as well as consistently strengthen its authority in the international arena. I firmly believe that traditionally warm and trusting relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Turkey, based on the rich experience of friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect, will continue to develop and strengthen in the interests of our peoples," the president of Turkmenistan stressed.

