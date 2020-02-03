Iran to send plane to China to return Iranian students

3 February 2020 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran will send a plane with five professional doctors to China's Wuhan to bring back 70 Iranian students on Feb. 4, Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said.

“The students will stay in quarantine for two weeks upon arrival,” the minister added, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

"No new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Iran so far,” he said.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in China exceeded 17,200 people, 361 died.

Besides China, cases of infection have been registered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, US, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Finland, Russia and Germany.

