Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

About 125 people have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports on March 17 citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 1,178 people were infected with coronavirus over the past day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 16,100 people have been infected, 988 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.