2 killed in training plane crash in Iran

Two people died in the crash of a training plane in North Khorasan province in the northeast of Iran on Sunday, official IRNA news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The plane belonged to Fara Sepehr Iranian Company and it crashed in Garmeh city of the province, said Saeed Motahari, the commander of North Khorasan Police Force.

The technical failure caused the accident, Motahari was quoted as saying.