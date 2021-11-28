Trilateral agreement to provide gas to five provinces of Iran - government spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

A trilateral agreement between Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will provide gas to five provinces of Iran, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The trilateral gas agreement between Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which is the result of a balanced view of all foreign policy options, will provide gas to the five provinces of Iran. The field of international relations is no longer limited to a few specific countries," he wrote.

Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed a trilateral agreement on swap gas supplies in Ashgabat on Sunday.

According to the agreement, annually from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran will be sent from one and a half to two billion cubic meters of gas.