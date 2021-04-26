Iran-Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine trial enters third phase

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 26

The COVID-19 Vaccine production of is begun in the country and there are no brakes for it, the Iran Minister of Health said.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki attended the beginning of the third phase of the joint coronavirus vaccine clinical trial of the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Finlay Institute of Cuba, today on Monday, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He went on to say that the Pasteur Institute of Iran`s vaccine in of the most effective Covid-19 vaccine in the world.

“Within 56 days, Iran changed from an importer to a manufacturer of masks and protective equipment,” he said referring to the country's efforts to combat Coronavirus.

“It took us 9 months to sign a contract with Russia, and it took us 11 months to sign a contract for the joint production and transfer of technical knowledge,” he added.

Namaki noted that the country was looking for import of vaccine, but other than Covax, the import flow is very slow.

“Close to 85 percent of Covid-19 vaccines are consumed by seven countries,” he said.

“Iran is the most brilliant country in the field of Covid-19 vaccine production in the region,” he said and announced the phases one and two of the joint Pasture-Cuba vaccine clinical trial, carried out in Cuba, was very well done.