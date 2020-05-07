Georgia joins Pompidou group of Council of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has become the 41st member state of the Pompidou group of the Council of Europe (CoE), which is dedicated to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking, Trend reports via the CoE.

"Georgia's accession to the Pompidou Group takes place at a symbolic moment, when the country's first chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers is coming close to its successful end,” said the Council of Europe.

Georgia’s accession to the Council of Europe’s cooperation group to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking in drugs is linked to the reforms to achieve drug policy liberalization, which have been carried out by the Ministry of Justice and should continue in the future," says Georgia's Ministry of Justice.

The Council of Europe’s drug policy cooperation platform, the Pompidou Group, is an inter-governmental body which was established in 1971 at the initiative of the late French President Georges Pompidou.

The core mission of the Pompidou Group is to contribute to the development of multidisciplinary, innovative, effective and evidence-based drug policies in its member states.

