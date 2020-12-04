Georgia hits record high COVID-19 daily cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,068 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record-high figure since the country confirmed its first case of the virus on February 26, 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 5,068 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,959 cases, Adjara - 483 cases, Imereti - 980 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 296 cases, Shida Kartli - 222 cases, Guria - 122 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 408 cases, Kakheti - 335 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 130 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 114 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 19 cases.

Some 2,336 individuals have recovered and 38 others have died of COVID-19 in the country in the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week the government announced large-scale testing of the public, about 20,000 individuals on a daily basis, to reveal new infections in a timely fashion and prevent the further spread of the virus.

The process will continue until February 1, 2021.

Georgia has had 152,704 cases of coronavirus since February. Some 126,304 of the 152,704 individuals have recovered, while 1,425 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935