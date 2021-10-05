Georgia, NATO hold joint naval exercises in Black Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia's Border Police Coast Guard and NATO naval unit ships conducted the joint naval exercise in the Black Sea, Trend reports via Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

NATO naval unit ships from Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Italy participated in the joint naval maneuvers, said the ministry.

The purpose of these exercises is to increase cooperation between Georgian and NATO naval vessels and strengthen Georgia’s defense capabilities, the ministry noted.

NATO naval units regularly visit Georgian Ports, which is one of the tangible results of cooperation between NATO and Georgia in terms of strengthening the security of the Black Sea, MIA added.

---

