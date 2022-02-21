Georgia, Turkey to intensify inter-parliamentary co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Parliaments of Georgia and Turkey have signed the document on the intensification of inter-parliamentary ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Parliament.

The corresponding document was signed between the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili and the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop during his official visit to Georgia.

Shalva Papuashvili thanked his Turkish counterpart for his visit to Georgia, as well as for Turkey's strong support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Speaking about the friendship between the two countries and the strategic strategic relations, it was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations establishment between the two countries.

